After announcing he will be retiring soon, KRK is back with his comments on Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. It is no secret by now that Kamaal R Khan has been slamming Forrest Gump’s Bollywood remake. In between that, Kamaal also revealed that LSC will be the last movie he reviews.

Advertisement

He took to Twitter to declare the news and thanked those who supported him for the last 9 years. Kamaal recently also took to social media to accuse the LSC team of indulging in paid negativity towards Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. As both movies will be clashing at the box office, Kamaal has supported Kumar’s movie.

Advertisement

Now, a new tweet by KRK suggests a discrepancy in Laal Singh Chaddha’s advance booking collection. Khan wrote in the tweet that the Aamir Khan starrer has made Rs 1.12 crore through its first day of early bookings. However, Kamaal claims that from this “Rs 25 lakh is real” and the rest is “fake corporate bookings.”

Check out the tweet here:

Advance booking of #LSC is approx ₹1.12Cr on day1, ₹25 lakhs real and rest fake corporate bookings. pic.twitter.com/nS4s8McZrB — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 7, 2022

In another tweet, KRK revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha is allegedly banned in a few states in India, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. Kamaal wrote that “exhibitors are not ready to take the risk to showcase” the Aamir Khan starrer. For the unversed, LSC has been under a huge controversy and a hashtag to boycott the film has been trending on social media.

Breaking news:- Film #LaalSinghChaddha is unofficial banned in States like UP, MP, Haryana etc. Exhibitors are not ready to take risk to showcase #LSC. 🙏🏼😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 6, 2022

The reason why the Forrest Gump remake is being attacked is due to Aamir’s comments about moving out from India for not feeling safe & the controversial portrayal of Lord Shiva in PK. Recently, the actor himself spoke about this and said that he feels sad to see his film being boycotted.

Aamir Khan also urged people to watch Laal Singh Chaddha. However, KRK continues to bash it. He recently also took a hit at the movie allegedly earning a Rs 160 crore OTT deal. Read more about that on Koimoi!

Must Read: Chahatt Khanna Shames Uorfi Javed’s Clothes Saying “Its Easy To Buy This Cheap Publicity”, She Claps Back “I Didn’t Judge You For Your Two Divorces”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram