There have been several celebrities who have shamed Uorfi Javed for their clothing choices. Previously, we’ve seen the cat fight with Farah Ali Khan that went viral all over. The latest star is Chahatt Khanna who called it “cheap publicity.” The Bigg Boss OTT diva didn’t hold herself back either as she clapped back targeting her two divorces. Scroll below for details.

Recently, Uorfi made a breezy appearance in a cut-out mustard yellow dress. The material was entirely see-through except for her assets, which were hidden. However, one could partially see her b**bs as they were not entirely covered.

Chahatt Khanna took to her Instagram story and shamed Uorfi Javed in a lengthy note that read, “Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you’ll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom”

Uorfi Javed did not hold herself back either. She took a screenshot of the story shared by Chahatt Khanna and responded on her social media platform. Her reply read, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business , why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?”

The war continued between the two as Uorfi shared a bare picture of Chahatt flaunting her bare back to the camera. She even targeted the alimony the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress allegedly took from her ex-husbands.

Chahatt Khanna in return claimed that Ranveer Singh called her a ‘fashion icon’ in sarcasm or had no choice but mentioned she would like to stay out of the drama.

Check out the thread of post exchanges between Uorfi Javed and Chahatt below:

