After Samrat Prithviraj, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is releasing this week and will be locking horns with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

As the release date is getting closer by the day, the superstar is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Khiladi Kumar assures fans that his films can be watched without any hesitation, as the upcoming film fetched a rare U certificate from CBFC.

During a conversation with News agency PTI, Akshay Kumar shared that while he wants to explore diverse projects, he will make sure his films are enjoyed by family audiences. He said, “I want to try my hand at different types of content. I don’t want to form any kind of image. But I ensure one thing that the films I do, they have to be family entertainers.”

Akki also said, “I don’t want to make a ghinoni (filthy) film. Even if it is a psycho-thriller movie or a social drama, it should be viewed by families without any hesitancy. I believe in making films, keeping in mind its message and the commercial aspects, that will entertain the family audience.”

Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan is yet another family entertainer from the actor. His recent outings were Atrangi Re, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Good Newwz, and Mission Mangal. He said Raksha Bandhan is an important film for “society and for our families”. “It is about bonding between siblings,” he added.

In the Aanand L Rai-directorial, Kumar stars as Raju, a sweetshop owner who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married. The movie features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar’s on-screen sisters.

