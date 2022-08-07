With practically zero competition around it, Ek Villain Returns managed to have some sort of increment in collections on Saturday. The film brought in 2 crores* more, and though this is still not a great number considering the first Saturday was 7.47 crores, it is still better than nothing at all.

Advertisement

After all, such poor has been 2022 for 95% of the films released so far that there is absolute chaos been seen in the second week for the biggest of them all, and here is one film which is at least finding appreciation in certain quarters.

Advertisement

Currently, Ek Villain Returns stands at 36.47 crores* and to have 40 crores mark been hit after 10 days in theatres can be ruled out. The film should find itself around the 39 crores mark after the close of the second weekend and then by close of Wednesday it should be around 42 crores. In normal circumstances, it would be pretty much over and out for a film. However, since Thursday is the partial holiday of Rakhshabandhan, the suspense thriller should still manage to hang in there despite the release of Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Moreover, it would have a weekend ahead of it and then very importantly, there is this big holiday of Independence Day falling on Monday and that will give it further impetus to collect a bit more moolah. All of this should help the film add on around 2-3 crores more at least to a total which would otherwise have been a possibility had these holidays not come in quick succession.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Annu Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled After He Replied, “Kaun Hain Woh” When Asked About Aamir Khan; Netizens Say, “Pagal Ho Gaya Hai Lagta Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram