Bollywood actor Vijay Varma is basking in the glory of his recent Netflix release Darlings. As the film is receiving rave reviews, the actor goes down memory lane and recalls a time when someone said to him, ‘Tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

He plays the role of a drunk husband who beats his wife Alia Bhatt after getting drunk every night. His performance in the film was widely appreciated by the critics and the audience since the release on August 5 on the streaming platform.

Advertisement

While Darlings is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen it is produced by Alia‘s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. During a conversation with Indian Express, Vijay Varma recalled his struggling days when someone said he is not SRK but now he is now cast in a film produced by the superstar.

Varma said, “The underdog who came here ten years ago, is feeling seen right now. I took several leaps, risks, and chances at the cost of almost breaking up my entire family. I ran away from home. So, they all feel a lot of respites now, they feared how I’d pull it off, it is not easy to go to Mumbai and become somebody. I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’, but now Shah Rukh Khan has employed me for his film.”

Vijay Varma further added, “Now that I have a small body of work, I can’t afford to repeat what I’ve done before. So, that becomes one of the criteria while choosing the script. The other is to understand what I am doing in the film and the third, and the most important, is what is the film doing, what it is saying and how well it is saying it.”

He was previously seen in Hurdang, which was released in April. He also recently completed the shooting of Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the book, The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix film will mark Kareena Kapoor‘s OTT debut and will also star Jaideep Ahlawat.

Must Read: “Kapil Sharma Ke Kaan Ke Niche Toh Aaj Bhi Koi Bhi Laga Sakta Hai,” KRK Reacts To Gadar Action Director Tinu Verma’s Remark On Slapping The Comedian!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram