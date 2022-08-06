Bollywood stars have truly given us some true family goals. Whether it is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s equation with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan or Aamir Khan’s relationship with his ex-wives, they make the difficult effortless. Similar is the scenario with Hrithik Roshan who is best friends with his ex-partner Sussanne Khan while being in a relationship with Saba Azad. We hear the wedding bells but it’s not what you thought!

It all began when Hrithik was spotted hand in hand with a mysterious woman some months back. Shortly after, it was revealed that the lady is Saba Azad and the duo had been dating for quite a few months. Before fans could process it, there were family pictures and hangout sessions with his ex-wife Sussanne and everything seemed like a happy dream!

As most know, Sussanne Khan is dating Arslan Goni and the duo are not hiding their relationship either. But what’s more interesting is that not Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad but the former couple are already in talks for marriage. It’s going to be a hush-hush event from what we wear.

A source close to Bollywood Life revealed, “Sussanne and Arslan are very much mature, and they know that they want to spend the rest of their lives together and marriage is on their minds. While Sussanne too has given a serious thought of getting married for the second time. Even if the couple will get married it will be in the most subtle way. There will be no grand celebration and a typical Bollywood wedding but the latest trend that is a simple shaadi.”

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are not even sure if they want to take the big step yet. “While there was a buzz that Hrithik Roshan is planning that he will get married to ladylove Saba Azad, the couple hasn’t yet decided if they want to take the plunge. But this is for sure that Sussanne who is buddies with both Saba and Hrithik is sure to get married and they are only deciding when,” the source added.

Well, congratulations to Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni!

