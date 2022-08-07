Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, is all set to release this week, and excitement around the film is also at an all-time high. While several celebrities are hailing the film, Annu Kapoor left everyone in shock by asking a journalist, “Kaun hai woh?”.

The veteran actor is currently promoting his recently released Amazon Prime Video show Crash Course. During the promotional event, a journalist asked him about the upcoming film of superstar Aamir Khan. The veteran actor’s reply came as a shock to everyone.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, a journalist in the background can be heard asking Annu Kapoor, “Sir Aamir sir’s film Laal Singh Chaddha is going to release..” to which National award-winning actor interjected, “What is that? I don’t watch movies. I don’t know.”

Kapoor’s manager then added, “No comments.” The veteran actor than once again said, “No comments nahi. Movie he nahi dekhta mein na apni na parayo ki. Mujhe pata bhi nahi hain yeh kaun hai sach much. Toh mein kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea (It’s not about ‘no comments’. I don’t watch films, be it mine or of others. I honestly don’t even know who he is, then how can I tell you anything about him).”

Take a look at the video below:

Soon the video grabbed the attention of the netizens and Annu Kapoor’s reply left everyone amused. One user commented, “Why do you work in the film industry then?” while another user wrote, “He said he doesn’t know who is Aamir Khan, seriously?” A third user left a comment, “Poore industry se naraz hai Annu ji shayad,” a fourth user commented, “Sahi keh re hain ! Sir sirf Paan masala ke ad dekhte hain.”

Another user also wrote, “Pagal ho gaya hai lagta hai.”

