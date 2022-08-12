Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has been bowled over by Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Ranveer, who is regarded as one of the best actors of India, feels Aamir’s film is ‘a shining piece of timeless cinema’!

In a heartfelt post for Aamir and the film, Ranveer writes, “Laal Singh Chaddha. It was a beautiful film. A complete film. It stayed with me the next day. I love Laal! I can watch a sequel. Replete with laughter and gravitas through out.. it’s light on it’s feet .. and arrests you when it wants to. It reflects the power of cinema, in that it compels you to find your hidden emotions and address them resulting in a personal catharsis.”

Ranveer Singh adds, “Maa ka pyar, bhai ka pyar, aur romance wala pyar. Ek hi film mein in teenon emotions ka saar! It’s such a rare feat of storytelling, hitting the sweet spot that people who work passionately in film pray for. It’s excellence in every department to culminate in a shining piece of timeless cinema. I asked myself ‘what is this film about?’. Simplistically put, it is a chronicle of an extraordinary life. Laal’s life. And Life , I believe , is but a shared experience.”

Ranveer Singh further adds, “Another way to put it is – our life is our relationships. In showing us Laal’s (very colourful & eventful) life and his relationships, the film actually manages to encompass what ‘life is like’. And in the end I understood that the feather and how it drifts through the wind is representative and symbolic of how we drift through this thing called LIFE. So, what’s Laal singh chadha about? Life itself.”

Other than Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya along with Shah Rukh Khan in cameo role.

