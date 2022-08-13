Celebrities have look-a-likes is pretty common. From Alia Bhatt to Amitabh Bachchan and many more, almost every Bollywood actor has a doppelganger either in the country or somewhere across the globe. Well, today we came across one more. The only difference, netizens feel he doesn’t look like only one but three actors – Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun.

A picture of a stylish, model-like beggar at a signal is going viral on social media and netizens have invested themselves into commenting on who he looks like. Not just Bollywood stars, they have some other thoughts also regarding who he could be. Read on.

Sharing the picture on his Twitter handle, Kawaljit Singh Bedi captioned it, “Delhi beggars 🤷🏻‍♂️” In the picture, the beggar – who kinda looks like Bollywood Aditya Roy Kapur as well as Hrithik Roshan’s character from Vikram Vedha, is dressed in a black t-shirt as he walks between the traffic on crutches. But don’t miss the black shades he’s rocking (we didn’t notice the crutches first cause of them).

Delhi beggars 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p8GfLrj0TI — Kawaljit Singh Bedi (@kawaljit) August 10, 2022

Since being shared on August 10, the tweet has gotten over 20K likes, thousands of comments and retweets and hundreds of quoted tweets. Read on to know some of the comments netizens had on his striking resembles of Aditya Roy Kapur, Vikram Vedha’s Hrithik Roshan and Pushpa’s Allu Arjun.

Commenting on the picture shared by a netizen on this dashing beggar who looks like Bollywood stars, one user wrote, “Bhai ye aditya roy kapur bheek bhi mangata hai part mein?” Another jokingly added, “ye apni upcoming movie Malang ka sequel Palang ki shooting kar Rha hai” Another drawing similarities to Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Once I think it’s #Vikramvedha look He’s quite resemble like” Another tweeted, “He must be the next PUSHPA..”

Once I think it's #Vikramvedha look He's quite resemble like pic.twitter.com/A0oQPkWuI5 — Ashish Robinhood pandey (@ashispandey1693) August 10, 2022

Bhai ye aditya roy kapur bheek bhi mangata hai part mein? — Pranjul Sharma (@SharmaaJie) August 10, 2022

Scene post this pic pic.twitter.com/4K3VTce2cN — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) August 10, 2022

Others commented, “He is Not Begger..He is Crypto Hodler” “That’s what crypto crash did to newbies” Another, poking fun at the Hindi film industry based in Mumbai, wrote, “Bollywood actors actually now after boycott ceremony”

Bollywood actors actually now after boycott ceremony 😂😊 — पंकज कुमार RSS (@thepankaj9) August 11, 2022

I can imagine , how inflation & economy are treating everyone irrespective of their status.@AdityaRoyKapoor , don't worry bro… You'll bonus back. — AjnabiLog (@WellKnownAjnabi) August 10, 2022

If we ask you, who do you think this stylish, model-like beggar looks like – Aditya Roy Kapur, Vikram Vedha’s Hrithik Roshan or Pushpa’s Allu Arjun – what’s your answer? Let us know in the comments.

