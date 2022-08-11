Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is releasing today but for the past few days, a section of netizens have been calling for a boycott of both films. Now Suniel Shetty has reacted to the boycott culture. Scroll down to know more.

Over the past few weeks, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhan have been trending on Twitter. Netizens have been digging up both superstars’ old comments, and videos that are often taken out of context and shared in a misleading way.

Now during a conversation with ETimes, Suniel Shetty said that netizens calling for a boycott of these films are unfair. “We all work hard. We all aim to do well, our intentions are good. Aamir Khan’s intentions have always been good. He is somebody who could have chosen five films a year, but he chose to do one film in five years and I think we need to respect that. As far as Akshay Kumar goes, there is a continuous effort of wanting to do something and deliver entertaining films. We are entertainers and we go by public choice also.”

Suniel Shetty also added, “I hate this ‘boycott Bollywood’ campaign that is going on on Twitter. I always pray it stops because we are an industry too and there are a lot of people feeding off us. So for that sake let’s not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people and people who probably at some stage make mistakes. But aren’t we humans too? Give one that opportunity. I only say it’s not fair. We can only pray that better sense prevails and this doesn’t happen and these two films work big time.”

Akshay Kumar’s film received flak online after writer Kanika Dhillon’s alleged ‘Hinduphobic’ tweets were shared by many social media users. Many of them urged people to boycott the films.

