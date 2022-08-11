Malaika Arora never fails to amaze us with her style. The beauty was spotted last night in the city looking graceful as ever in the all-white ensemble and we are drooling over her fashion wardrobe. It’s honestly hard to believe that Malaika is over 48 when she only looks 25 going by her looks. Arora’s video is now getting reactions from netizens on social media who are brutally trolling her and calling her ‘drunk’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Mallaika is quite popular on social media with over 16 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be active there and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site. Her fitness reels are our favourite and we love her dedication to yoga and a healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement

Talking about her latest appearance in the city, Malaika Arora wore an all-white ensemble with wide trousers that the beauty paired with a matching plunging neckline bralette and a long blazer.

She accessorised her look with a neon green baguette bag and kept her tresses open with a middle parting. Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a video of the beauty. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Jyada drink kr li madam ji ne chalna bhi nahi ho raha h😂” Another user commented, “She is drunk.” A third user commented, “Kam daru pee….”

What are your thoughts on netizens calling Malaika Arora ‘drunk’? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Boxing Legend Mike Tyson’s Cameo In The Film, States He Came To Have A Blast

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram