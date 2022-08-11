Akshay Kumar’s family comedy-drama Raksha Bandhan has been one film fans have been awaiting its release for a while now. By releasing on the very day that is dedicated to celebrating the relationship of a brother-sister, the makers could have expected good earnings but seems like something bad has happened. The film is available online for free download in HD.

Advertisement

Also starring Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth as Kumar’s sisters, the Aanand L. Rai directorial talks about the brother’s promise to his mother (on her death bed) to get all his sisters married into suitable homes before settling down himself. As per reports coming in now, the film is now available on torrent sites.

Advertisement

Ever since its release earlier today, mixed reviews have been coming in for Akshay Kumar-led Raksha Bandhan. While some have been loving the storyline and the bonds depicted in the film, others have found it kind of loud. However, hours after its first show, the film has been leaked online on torrent sites including those like Tamilrockers and Movierulz in HD quality.

While Tamilrockers and Movierulz were among the first to Raksha Bandhan, reports state that a few Telegram groups too also have the Akshay Kumar starrer available for download for free in HD. More piracy-based sites too followed their footsteps and leaked the film online. This leak is sure to affect the box office collection of the Aanand L. Rai directorial.

While RB has been leaked online, the film that it clashed with – Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, has also met a similar fate. In recent times, films like Shamshera, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, RRR, Pushpa, KGF Chapter 2 and more were also leaked online in high definition soon after their theatrical releases.

Click here to read our review on Raksha Bandhan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Sima Taparia Feels Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Not A ‘Good Match’ Because Of Their Age-Gap: “She Looks Elder…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram