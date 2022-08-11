Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: It’s always a fun show when two big stars lock horns at the ticket windows. While these days actors often come to a mutual decision and push one of their films, this remains one unusual circumstance. Akshay Kumar’s film is pitted against Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and here’s what its morning scenarios look like.

Advertisement

As reported in the past days, Raksha Bandhan was way below expectations in terms of its advance bookings. It was clear that the film was relying on the word of mouth and of course, how the response for Laal Singh Chaddha turns out. We’ve recently seen how EK Villain Returns was benefitted with no competition last week.

Advertisement

Coming back to Raksha Bandhan, the film is indeed slow and the trend is unusual when a superstar like Akshay Kumar is leading it. But the genre remains restrictive and definitely doesn’t belong under the category of a ‘mass entertainer.’ Spot bookings for Aanand L Rai starrer are leaving Laal Singh Chaddha behind and at least that remains good news.

Of course, that wouldn’t mean that the box office result for Day 1 would be better than Laal Singh Chaddha, which has already taken a huge lead with its advance booking. Both the films are slow but as they say, never lose hope. As per early trends. Raksha Bandhan is witnessing a morning occupancy of about 15-17% but let’s wait and watch if the numbers grow over the day.

Meanwhile, the Akshay Kumar starrer also features Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb among others.

Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office: Where Will It Stand Among Aamir Khan’s Top 5 Openers By Surviving The Heat Of Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan In A Clash?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram