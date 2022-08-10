We’re just a day away from witnessing the big box office between Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Here, at Koimoi’s How’s The Hype?’, Akshay has always witnessed a good response from the voters. So let’s find out how his upcoming RB has fared here.

Advertisement

In ‘How’s The Hype?’, we conduct Twitter polls for a particular movie’s songs, trailers and other promotional stuff. Then the average of such polls is taken as results, which are published a day or a couple of days before the movie’s release. Now, let’s get back to the results of the Aanand L Rai directorial.

Trailer

The trailer gives the vibes of a film rooted in culture and reality and has a good old feel of a typical Bollywood entertainer. It has some light-hearted funny moments and a very touching brother-sister bond. Playing high on emotions, the trailer is edgy and entertaining. It feels like Akshay Kumar is playing on his home ground after back-to-back duds like Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. On Twitter, it received a huge 83% of positive votes.

Advertisement

Tere Saath Hoon Main song

Tere Saath Hoon Main stars Akshay, Sadia Khateeb and Bhumi Pednekar. It has a backdrop of Sadia’s Haldi ceremony and wedding. Sung beautifully by Nihal Tauro, the song is a perfect ode to a brother-sister relationship. It has been liked by 79% of voters.

Done Kar Do song

It’s more of a celebratory track set in a backdrop of Jagraata with Akshay singing his heart out. It also features some funny moments between Akshay and his sisters. Navraj Hans’ voice is unusual yet mesmerising. It has been liked by 71%.

On the whole, Raksha Bandhan has received a thumbs up from 81% of Twitter users, which means the film has clicked well with its promotions. Unlike Akshay Kumar’s last couple of films, this one carries a good feeling and has its ground set already. It is looking forward to a good start. Its jump from good to very good solely depends on how Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha puts on a fight.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: KRK’s Old Video Goes Viral Where He Claims Of Not Knowing Good Hindi; Netizen Says, “Why Is He Acting Like Janhvi/Ananya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram