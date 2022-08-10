Kamaal R Khan keeps on hitting the headlines for his hate toward a few Bollywood actors and directors. For the past few weeks, the actor – and self-proclaimed critic, has been targeting Aamir Khan as his film Laal Singh Chaddha is releasing soon. While he’s been making news lately, a netizen recently dug out an old interview of KRK where he claims he can’t speak Hindi. Don’t believe us? Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Those unaware, other than being an actor and critic, Khan is also a producer and writer. He started his career with Sitam followed by Munna Pandey Berozgaar, but it was Deshdrohi due to which he came into the limelight and he also made a cameo in Ek Villain. He also participated in Bigg Boss 3 and is currently – as per his words, working on Deshdrohi 2.

Advertisement

While KRK is making headlines for his tweets or videos, a Reddit user recently came across an old interview of Kamal R Khan. The actor was promoting his debut film Sitam and while talking about it, the actor was speaking in English, however, when a reporter asked the actor to speak in Hindi, KRK said, “I don’t have a very good hindi so I can’t speak”

Sharing the video on Reddit of Kamal, the user wrote, “KRK claiming he doesn’t speak Hindi.”

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “I forgot my Hindi by listening him speak English. Danggg!” another wrote, “If I had one percent of confidence that he has, just one percent, I’d be ruling the world! Like literally!!” a third commented, “Yeh confidence mangta hai life hai !!” a fourth user wrote, “From ” I don’t have very good hindi” to “Ranveer ka Auzaar bohot chota hai” – We all grew up,” a fifth wrote, “Why is KRK acting like Janhvi/Ananya and the likes .. Mekko Hindi naii aatey, English mein bolneka bhayyyaaa.”

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about this old interview of KRK?

Must Read: Sonu Sood Shares How Jackie Chan Making Food For Him At 12:30 Midnight: “He Will Ask Your Permission & Finish That Food”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram