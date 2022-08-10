Sonu Sood is one of the few actors who has found success in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films. He is also recipient of several awards and accolades. However, not many know that he has also appeared in the Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan.

For the unversed, the film was released in 2017. Apart from Sonu, Bollywood actresses Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur were also seen in the film. Reportedly, the film was a huge success in China and went on to become one of the top ten highest-grossing films of all time.

Sonu Sood now recalls his experience working with International star Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. During a conversation with Mashable India, Sood described him as a humble and down-to-earth person. He said, “It was a very good experience. I had a good tuning with him. He’s a very grounded person. He will come to sets with a fruit packet which he will keep feeding to light man, spot boy, and actors. He will even sit on the ground and eat. At night he will say I will cook for you. I had a friend with me, and Jackie Chan made food for us in a kitchen that was only slightly bigger than this car. He was wearing shorts and a baniyan (vest). My friend could not believe it, that it is 12:30-1:00 am in night, and we are hungry so Jackie Chan is making food for us. And if you leave food on the plate, he will ask your permission and finish that food.”

Sonu Sood further said, “Some actors try to create an illusion and a bubble, that an actor should behave like this, eat like this, and not open up. Some actors will create a lot of noise when they will go out, their bodyguards will say ‘hat jaao, piche hat jaao (move back)’ when there will be no one near them. I ask who are you talking to? But they think it’s important to show that they are passing. They think that if they are unapproachable, their stardom will also be seen.”

