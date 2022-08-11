Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Morning Occupancy: After years of anticipation, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the team are finally here with their labour of love. This Advait Chandan directorial has a lot of hopes pinned over it as most are hoping for it to break the jinx of ‘flop’ on Bollywood. Scroll below to know what the morning scenario at the theatres looks like!

As most know, LSC is facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. While the genres are quite different and there’s space for everybody, one cannot deny the fact that a viewer would in normal situation only choose one film to watch on a single day. That sure is one aspect where each of these films will witness the drawback in terms of its opening day. So far, Aamir Khan led film had been ahead of its competitor in terms of advance booking.

But here comes the twist in the plot. As per the latest trends, Raksha Bandhan is witnessing a lot of spot bookings and is ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha. But that doesn’t means its collections are going to be any better because a huge lead has already been taken with pre-bookings by Aamir Khan’s film. As for morning shows, an average occupancy of around 20% is being registered. The start is indeed slow but hope is still alive as the journey has just begun.

Reviews are incoming and they look favourable so far. If the word of mouth continues to be positive, LSC is all set for triumph. Only time will tell what happens, let’s keep our fingers crossed.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi among others. Shah Rukh Khan is also seen in a cameo appearance and netizens are already raving about it.

