Finally, we are all set to witness Laal Singh Chaddha on the big screens. Aamir Khan has put in a lot of effort in the making and marking his comeback after 4 years since the Thugs Of Hindostan debacle. Sadly, there’s unnecessary negative talk about the film over the last few days due to the boycott trend. Let’s find out how it has fared in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’, we conduct Twitter polls for a particular movie’s songs, trailers and other promotional stuff. Then the average of such polls is taken as results, which are published a day or a couple of days before the movie’s release. Now, let’s get back to the results of the Advait Chandan directorial.

Trailer

The trailer promises us an engaging tale of Laal Singh Chaddha who overcomes difficulties in his life with a big smile on his face. It’s a roller coaster of emotions with the bond between Laal and his mom leaving us teary-eyed. On Twitter, it has received 78% positive votes.

Kahani song

Kahani has been released in two versions – one with Mohan Kannan’s voice and another one with Sonu Nigam’s voice. Both are nothing short of masterpieces which grow slowly on you. Speaking of visuals, the song glimpses the moments in Laal Singh’s voice. It has been liked by 71% of voters.

Main Ki Karaan song

Backed by the golden voice of Sonu Nigam, the song is soothing with its visuals as well as with its audio version. The track features young Laal Singh and his best friend Rupa. The track has been liked by 70% of voters on Twitter.

Tur Kalleyan song

Tur Kalleyan is a kind of an inspiring track and is beautifully vocalised by Arijit Singh, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi. A couple of minutes into this track and you can already feel the pain in Laal Singh’s life. Visually too, the song is highly appealing. It has been liked by 72% of voters.

On the whole, Laal Singh Chaddha has received a thumbs up from 75% of Twitter voters. It’s a good sign considering all the negativity it is facing on social media. Unlike previous Aamir Khan films, this is more of a word-of-mouth-dependent affair. Nonetheless, it is expected to open good, possibly better than its competitor Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar.

