All eyes are now set on tomorrow’s high-voltage box office clash between Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Both the films are high on positive points and are equally backed by star value. Before we speak more on it, let’s have a look at the track record of Akshay in major clashes in the recent past.

Advertisement

The year of 2022 has been a passable year for Bollywood so far with just a couple of surprises at the box office. All major biggies have tanked miserably despite being high on production value and star cast. With so much loss already taken place, all are hoping the clash between Akshay and Aamir might give a much-needed spark to exhibitors as well as the audience.

Advertisement

Except for Thugs Of Hindostan (which made over 140 crores despite being brutally panned), Aamir Khan’s recent past has been full of thunderous earners. But if we consider a situation of a clash, Akshay Kumar has a terrific record with him being unbeatable with a score of 3-0. Have a look at his clashes below:

Rustom VS Mohenjo Daro (2016)

Akshay Kumar’s Rustom collected 127.49 crores in India, crushing Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro (58 crores) at the box office.

Gold VS Satyameva Jayate (2018)

Both the film here were box office successes but it was Akshay who scored higher with Gold (107.37 crores) over John Abraham’s (89.05 crores).

Mission Mangal VS Batla House (2019)

In another clash between Akshay and John, the former won the battle by delivering his first-ever 200 crore film with MM making 200.16 crores. Batla House, on the other hand, made 97.18 crores in India.

As we can clearly see, Akshay Kumar has always been the king of clashes in the recent past. But this time it won’t be easy as he’ll battling it out with record-maker Aamir Khan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office stories.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Advance Booking (4 Days Before Release): Aamir Khan Starrer Takes A Slow Start, Aiming At Solid Numbers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram