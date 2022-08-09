Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): Mohit Suri’s psychological thriller was released last week with a lot of expectations. Opening day collection too indicated a promising start but after the weekend the collection dropped by 50 percent.

Advertisement

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria starrer collection was witnessing a steady decline last week. The film even did decent business on the second weekend bringing in Rs 6.02 crores. But once again witnessed a drop of nearly 70 percent as compared to the first-weekend collection.

Advertisement

Considering the first week’s business of Ek Villain Returns, several trade experts were expecting an 80 percent drop in the second weekend. However, the film now failed to breach the 40 crore mark and now stands at Rs 38.94 crore on day 11.

As per early trade reports coming in Mohit Suri’s directorial could manage to bring in around Rs 50 Lakh– 1 Crore. This means the film will see a similar fate in the second week as well and continue to sail on the lower end. Evidently, the film is unlikely to hit the half-century mark.

In fact, John Abrahan and Arjun Kapoor starrer’s lifetime collection could not be more than Rs 42 crores as two new films are releasing this week- Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Both films are already creating a buzz on the internet.

Ek Villian Returns’ shows are most likely to be canceled after this Thursday as nearly 2500 screens in India, which means Nearly 10,000 shows per day, have been allocated to Akshay Kumar’s family entertainer.

Aamir Khan’s film too is releasing on around 3500 screens in India (including Tamil and Telugu). The pricing is more or less in the popular space. This means the second week may turn out to be a swan song for Ek Villain Returns.

For more updates on Box Office, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Advance Booking (4 Days Before Release): Aamir Khan Starrer Takes A Slow Start, Aiming At Solid Numbers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram