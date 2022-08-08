Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Mohit Suri’s psychological thriller had a decent run in the first week of its release. In fact, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria starrer had a good collection in its second weekend as well.

Even though there was a 70 percent drop as compared to the first weekend, the film still could manage to bring Rs 6.02 crores. It’s still a decent business on the second weekend considering the decline in the collection in the first week. Several trade experts were expecting an 80 percent drop.

Now the total collection of Ek Villain Returns stands at Rs 38 crore. If early trade reports are to go by, the film could manage to bring in around 1 crore. This means the film will see a similar fate in the second week as well and continue to sail on the lower end.

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria starrer is unlikely to hit the half-century mark. The film’s lifetime collection could not be more than Rs 42 crores as two new films are releasing this week.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan are already creating enough buzz. Both films could potentially create enough storm at the box office and Ek Villain Returns shows eventually will be canceled. In fact, nearly 2500 screens in India, which means Nearly 10,000 shows per day, have been allocated to Akshay Kumar’s family entertainer.

Aamir Khan’s film too is releasing on around 3500 screens in India (including Tamil and Telugu). The pricing is more or less in the popular space. This means the second week may turn out to be a swan song for Ek Villain Returns.

