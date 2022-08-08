It was a fair second weekend for Ek Villain Returns as 6.02 crores came in. The drop is around 70% when compared to the first weekend, though it could well have been 80%, considering the manner in which the first week has started seeing a decline. In fact had there been any single notable film also playing, be it a new one or something that was holdover, the collections wouldn’t have managed to stand up well.

Still, the fact remains that there was something in the film for the audience because as has been seen in last so many months, if there is complete disregard of a movie playing in theatres then it doesn’t find any traction, with or without competition. It’s just that a difference between bringing on 4 crores versus 6 crores have come in due to no other film in the running and that’s something that Ek Villain Returns won’t mind.

What it would feel though for is the fact that it would miss out on the half century mark. So far, the Mohit Suri-directed film Ek Villain Returns has collected 38.94 crores and by the end of the second week, around 42 crores would have been accumulated. After that it would be interesting to see how it stands up in face of competition from Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha.

