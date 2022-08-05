When Ek Villain Returns was released, it enjoyed the status of being amongst the top openers as well as the weekend grossers of Arjun Kapoor. In fact, it was almost certain that it would retain its spot amongst the Top-5 when it comes to the first week total as well since Sunday collections had managed to go past the 9 crores mark.

Advertisement

However, since there was a dip seen in numbers during the weekdays, unfortunately, the film has slipped out of the actor’s Top-5 Week One opener. While Gunday, 2 States, Half Girlfriend and Ki & Ka of course retained their original No.1 to No. 4 spots, Mubarakan moved up the list. It was of course a far better (and bigger) family entertainer and had actually managed a very good hold over the weekdays despite seeing a lesser opening than Ek Villain Returns. However, the surprise entrant in the list is Tevar which is narrowly ahead of it at 33 crores.

Advertisement

Now what has to be seen is where does Ek Villain Returns land in its lifetime run. While the list from Gunday to Mubarakan would remain untouched since the latter had done 55.59 crores eventually, it would be Tevar lifetime of 41 crores that Arjun Kapoor would be eyeing at to surpass eventually. That could well be possible too since the film is running practically uninterrupted in its second week due to zero competition from any other Hindi release.

This is how Arjun Kapoor’s biggest Week One grossers look like:

Gunday – 62.56 crores

2 States – 60.12 crores

Half Girlfriend – 49.19 crores

Ki & Ka – 37.57 crores

Mubarakan – 35.66 crores

Tevar – 33 crores

Ek Villain Returns – 32.50 crores*

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: After Bhaijaan’s Ghost Directing Row, Salman Khan’s Another Film To Get Its Director Changed?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram