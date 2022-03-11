On Thursday, all eyes were on Assembly Election results and once again Narendra Modi’s Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) gained the majority of the vote in 4 states, including Yogi Adityananth’s UP. While Modi’s admirers celebrated his historic win, he even received congratulatory messages from prominent individuals from the entertainment industry, like, Shatrughan Sinha, Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut and others.

BJP lead the elections as they won assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Admi Party (AAP) swept Punjab.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account where she congratulated the whole of India over Yogi Adityanath’s win in UP. Sharing the politicians’ picture that described him, “Na shaadi, na bache, na hi sattha ke bhogi hai. Jisse dekh gundhe khaampe, wo Uttar Pradesh ke Yogi hai.” While she wrote, “Saare desh ko bahut bahut badhaai.”

On the other hand, actors such as Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Kirron Kher, Nirahua, Ravi Kishan also shared their congratulatory messages for PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the historic win.

Congrats to our very dear friend though politically in a different position @myogiadityanath for living upto the expectations of the leadership & people of India with this super winning success, truly well earned. But at the same time I wish with great feelings to the most — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 11, 2022

BJP scripts history. Wins in 4 states with a decisive mandate in UP. To all the naysayers I will say, we are privileged to have @narendramodi ji as our PM. History will record that he is the best PM we have ever had. Jai Ho 🙏😊🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uE8c0kiRch — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 10, 2022

Wht a wonderful reaffirmation of Modi ji’s governance! BJP has swept the polls in UP (under Yogiji),

Uttarakhand,Goa & Manipur -leaving the opposition far behind! 👏Indeed, even decimated in some places! The unquestioned power of India under Modi ji is now a world phenomenon! 🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has now become the first BJP CM to return to power for the second uninterrupted term. Interestingly, he was the youngest elected MP in 1998.

In a speech addressing the party workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We had said before that Holi will start from March 10…It’s a ‘victory 4’ by our NDA workers. I thank all voters for participating in this festival of democracy and ensuring BJP this victory. For the first time, a CM will be elected for a second term.”

