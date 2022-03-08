Right from Refugee to her cameo in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, Bollywood’s Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan has swindled hearts from her fans all around the world. All thanks to her mesmerizing looks and that bubbly behaviour.

Each time the Jab We Met actress gets a perfect role, her magic on screens amplifies. There are many movies in which her fans would have loved her in place of the original actress. However, did you know that Khan once gave up the 2013’s massive blockbuster Queen?

Yup, you have heard that absolutely right! Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first one who was offered Kangana Ranaut’s role in the 2013 release Queen. Not only this the actress was reportedly also offered lead roles in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Black. However, she rejected them.

As per India Today, during an interview in the past, when asked about all these films and the reason for rejecting the roles in them, Kareena Kapoor Khan immediately rubbished the reports and confessed, “There are only two films on this list that are right, the rest are all wrong. Queen I was offered.”

During the same interview, when asked if she regrets not accepting the time in Queen as it was a huge success at the box office, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I never look back, I only move ahead. I have no regrets.”

Aww! We are pretty sure that Kareena Kapoor would have been as good as Kangana in the 2013 release!

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is presently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

Kangana Ranaut Or Kareen Kapoor Khan, who do you think would have aced the role in Queen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

