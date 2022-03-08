Time and again we come across some shocking yet surprising stories about Bollywood celebrities. Mostly the stories are from the Mughal-e-Azam era that continues to surface on the web leaving all of us stunned. Well, we are back to telling you another such story that will raise your eyebrow and give you goosebumps. The story is about yesteryear’s iconic actress Rekha, who was shooting for Anjana Safar in 1969.

After working in more than 400 films, Rekha made a space for herself in everyone’s heart with her ground-breaking performances in these films. But an incident from the ‘60s has resurfaced on the web leaves us stunned. Read on.

A scary thing happened with Rekha when she was shooting for Anjana Safar with Bengali actor Biswajeet Chatterjee. Yet-to-be 15, Rekha was subjected to molestation when her co-star forcibly kissed the actress. Yes, you heard that right! It so happened when the director of the film Raja Nawathe ordered ‘action’ and Biswajeet pushed his lips on hers and continued the kiss for 5 minutes straight. While tears rolled down on Rekha’s cheeks, the film crew started to cheer and whistled behind the camera.

Rekha has mentioned this creepy episode in her biography Rekha: The Untold Story, penned by Yaseer Usman.

An excerpt from the book reads, “The shooting of Anjana Safar was underway in Bombay’s Mahboob Studio. Raja Nawathe was the director and cinematographer of the film. In the very first schedule of the film, Kuljeet Pal (the director), Raja and Biswajeet (the lead actor) had hatched a plan, with Rekha as the unsuspecting victim. That day a romantic scene was to be filmed between Rekha and Biswajeet. Every last detail of the strategy had been decided before the shoot.”

Further spilling the beans on the incident, the book further read, “As soon as the director Raja Nawathe said ‘action’, Biswajeet took Rekha in his arms and pressed his lips on hers. Rekha was stunned. This kiss had never been mentioned to her. The camera kept rolling; neither was the director ordering ‘cut’ nor was Biswajeet letting go of her. For all of five minutes, Biswajeet kept kissing Rekha. Unit members were whistling and cheering. Her eyes were tightly shut but they were full of tears.”

Clearing his stance, Biswajeet had said that it was not his but the director Raja Nawathe’s fault as it was his idea. He had stated that the director felt that the uncalled kiss was crucial for the story.

What a betrayal!

