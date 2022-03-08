Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the most loved films as his charming looks and witty lines were adored by his admirers. Although SRK got to play a young college student in the Karan Johar directorial, but the superstar had once claimed that he didn’t like wearing tight clothes in the film. In the making video shared on Dharma Productions’ YouTube channel, Khan can be seen cribbing about his character, Rahul’s fashion sense in the film.

K2H2 was the 1998 romantic drama that starred the popular on-screen pair of Shah Rukh and Kajol in their fourth film together along with Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan. The film received praise from all around the globe as it became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the third highest-grossing Indian film at that time.

Meanwhile, in the making video of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh Khan says he wasn’t very much impressed with his character Rahul’s fashion sense as he hated wearing tight clothes in the Karan Johar’s film.

In the BTS video, Shah Rukh Khan says, “The most embarrassing moment for me in the movie is the costumes I’ve been made to wear, when I’m playing the young guy. I think my jeans, T-shirts everything is way too tight.”

“I’m supposed to play the college stud in my youth. I have to say and walk and talk and do certain things which I’m embarrassed to do.”

Back in 2018, the whole cast Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji along with director Karan Johar celebrated the 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. At the event, SRK recalled his first reaction to his character and said, “Karan came and narrated an utterly nonsense crap story to me; which is certainly not the one that finally you people saw in the film. In his strange way Karan, the man with many words tried to impress me with his crap story. So yes, I really did not understand the story when I signed in.”

