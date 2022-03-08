It’s one thing when you’re lucky enough to find fame. But when you’re born as a star kid, life is altogether luckiest since birth. Often celebrities like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor face a lot of criticism in the name of ‘nepotism’ but one cannot deny when there are perks. At least, Suhana Khan had made us see what dreams look like with an insight into Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Suhana is currently enjoying a lot of fame. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is very close to her Bollywood debut, which is reportedly with Zoya Akhtar on the Netflix project, The Archies. She also recently turned a muse for Manish Malhotra in a red hot saree and fans loved her ethnic look.

On Monday evening, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram and posted a sweet picture of brother AbRam. The little munchkin could be seen near the bed playing games on his tab. One could see the bed all made up with classic white sheets. There was a lamp near it with a scented candle lit.

The picture also gave a delightful view of the balcony which is sea-facing. White curtains and a dog chilling on the matching coloured couch were just aesthetics we wish our rooms had. Have a look at the picture shared by Suhana Khan below:

Well, mother Gauri Khan is an interior designer and one could only expect perfection in Mannat. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is gradually making more appearances and making sure she’s being noticed ahead of The Archies announcement. She also recently graced Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash hosted by Ritesh Sidhwani.

Suhana appeared at the event alongside brother Aryan Khan.

