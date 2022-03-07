As Shah Rukh Khan’s recent advertisement with Thums Up caused a huge uproar amongst his fans all around the world, Bollywood’s bhaijaan, Salman Khan’s fans were awaiting the actor’s new advertisement.

Well, the wait is all over. Tiger Khan is now back for his fans, as the renowned brand, Pepsi released its recent advertisement with Bhaijaan in it. Read on to know more!

Recently, Salman Khan‘s new ad has gone viral and is doing rounds on the Instagram platform, it is to be noted that the new ad is by Pepsi India ad. Well, the hilarious ad goes above and beyond as Salman confronts his younger self from his famous movie (Hum Apke Hai Kaun) and makes him realize that most of the aspects of his life are the same in the future, the only that has changed is and that Pepsi now has more fizz in it. It is witnessed that the actor in the ad is in his younger version (playing the iconic role of Prem) while the older version is shown to have some swag to himself.

The video went viral with fans rushing in to give their love and support towards Salman Khan, many of them showered immense hearts and fire emojis over the ad. However, the rest of the netizens now got a chance to troll the actor. Bashing the ad, One Instagram user commented, “The impact of Katrina Ki Shadi on Bhoi 😍👏 “. Another user wrote,”future may Kala hiran bhi maara tha aur daru pi ke car se insan ko kuchla tha ye bhi to bata”. One netizen wrote, “Hum aap ke hai koun part 20 aane wala hai esa laga 😂😂😂😂 “. While one user said, “Kuch bhi ” another commented, “Phir future salman ki kya zaroorat, jab hum aapke hai kaun wala face use kar sakte hai 😂😂 “.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. The movie marked his first time working with his brother in law Aayush Sharma. The actor will be coming up next in his upcoming film, Tiger 3. He also would show up as a cameo in the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chadda, which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.

