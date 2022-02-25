It was a starry night at Ritesh Sidhwani’s bash for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. From Kareena Kapoor to Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, many B’Town celebs marked their presence. While most missed Shah Rukh Khan, it was his daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan, who made an appearance. Netizens are now comparing the former starkid to Deepika Padukone.

As most know, Suhana is looking forward to mark her entry into Bollywood. She’s always had a thing for acting and even shot a couple of short films during her college days. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is reportedly marking his debut as a writer on some upcoming projects of Amazon Prime.

Last night, Suhana Khan opted for a black off-shoulder jumpsuit at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s celebration. The attire also had cut-outs across the waist and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter carried it like a diva.

Suhana Khan completed her look with a high pony, minimal gold jewellery, and a black clutch. As soon as the pictures went viral on social media, many noticed an uncanny resemblance with Deepika Padukone.

A user took to the comment section and wrote, “Second Deepika Padukone”

“Doesn’t she look like Deepika Padukone here,” questioned another.

“Deepika ni lagri ye?” another wrote.

Many even commented on how they missed Shah Rukh Khan.

“But why SRK sir didn’t come he should come,” wrote a user.

A fan wrote, “Miss Shah Rukh Khan, he should have been here”

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film, The Archies. The actress will be seen in different looks in her feature film.

