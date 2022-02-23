Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt looked every inch gorgeous dressed in a pristine white saree as she was seen promoting her forthcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi in the capital.

Advertisement

Alia made heads turn on Tuesday as she was seen promoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film on Tuesday. Dressed in a mesh white saree, the actress was clicked posing for the shutterbugs next to a bright red vintage car.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt also did a signature ‘namaste’ pose from the film for the cameras. She completed her look with nude make-up, orange lips and a small bindi.

Check out the look pulled off by Alia Bhatt below:

Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The Alia Bhatt starrer is scheduled to release on February 25.

Must Read: When Madhuri Dixit Regretted Doing A Kissing Scene In 1988’s Dayavan: “I Wondered Why Did I Do It?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube