Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular leading actresses in Bollywood. She has appeared in nearly 70 films and has inspired an entire generation of women who grew up wanting to be like her. She is well known for her beauty, dancing skills, and strong character.

However, the actress started her career in the 80s and has come a long way in establishing herself as a leading actress of Bollywood in the 90s and early 2000s. Back in 1988, her film Dayavan was released and a particular kissing scene came as a shock for the viewers. It was at this time when kiss scene was frowned upon.

Madhuri Dixit also spoke about the controversial kissing scene in one of the old interviews when she was asked whether she regretted doing the scene. As reported by a fan website dedicated to the actress, Madhuri Mania, she said, “Well, when I look back, I think I should have just said, ‘No, I don’t want to do it.’ But then perhaps I got a bit intimidated to doing it. It was like, I am an actress and the director has conceived the scene in a particular way so maybe my not doing it would hamper the narrative. Also since I was not from a film family background I didn’t know anything about the industry and its operative norms. I didn’t know at that time that you could say no to do kissing scenes. So I did it. But later when I saw the film, I wondered why did I do it? The kiss didn’t add anything to the film. So I decided to put my foot down on doing any more kissing scenes and never did another again.”

Meanwhile, the veteran actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming Netflix film Fame Game. The series, also starring Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor will stream on the popular streaming platform from February 25. She recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show wherein she recalled watching Tezaab in a theatre in Amritsar wearing a burqa.

Madhuri Dixit said, “Everyone was telling me how popular my song ‘Ek Do Teen’ had become and how much fun it was to watch it on the big screen in the theatre. So I decided that I will also go and watch it. I went to Chandan Cinema which is a single-screen theatre. I wanted to personally experience how the crowd reacts. We went inside and sat and I was in a burqa. I was waiting for ‘Ek Do Teen’ and as the song started, we were sitting in the front row seats and people behind us were throwing coins towards the screen. All of that money was actually landing on our heads.”

