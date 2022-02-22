Malaika Arora is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood who is well-known for her bold personality and exquisite sense of style. The actor has been a part of multiple item numbers in the film industry, some of which are remembered even today as classics. Mala was recently papped in the city as she was on her way to the gym and looks like some of the viewers were quite unhappy with her choice of clothing.

For the unversed, Malaika has lately been in the news for her romantic relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been quite vocal about their affection for each other and their fans also seem to love seeing them together. The love birds previously dropped a series of pictures from their Maldives holiday and the clicks were mesmerizing, to say the least.

In a recent video dropped by the paparazzi, Malaika Arora can be seen getting into a car to go to the gym. She waves at the paps for a brief moment and is also seen adjusting her clothes before settling into the vehicle.

Malaika Arora opted for a well-fitting tie-dye co-ord set which is just the right choice for a productive day at the gym. The sports br* had thin straps and a deep neckline which was topped with T-back cut. The bottoms, on the other hand, had a high-waist pattern with light ocean blue dye patches all over. Mala was seen wearing a simple surgical grey mask which stood in contrast with her overall colour coordinated look. She tied her hair up in a simple manner and was seen pulling off a bare, no-makeup look.

Even though Malaika Arora’s look was appreciated by a bunch of people in the comments section, there were a few netizens who resorted to merciless trolling.

“Arjun k hi maze hai 😏😏😏”, a comment read.

Trolling Malaika’s look in the video, a comment said, “Kamwali baii”

“Aunty no 1😂😂😂😂😂”, another distasteful comment said.

One of the netizens was also seen comparing Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi’s pap shots as they said, “Nora be like- me kiya kru job chhod du🥺😂”

