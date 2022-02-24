Rakhi Sawant is hands down the biggest entertainer showbiz can witness. Be it Bigg Boss 15 or her interaction with paps, she will always end up leaving you in splits. The actress accidentally ended up sharing an oops moment on Instagram as one could witness her underwear in the latest dress. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

It was yesterday when Rakhi went to a leading theatre chain to book her tickets for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was accompanied by fashion choreographer, Rajeev Khinchi, who was with her throughout during Afsana Khan’s wedding in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant wore a fuchsia pink midi dress with floral detailing all across the outfit. The attire was too short, even to entirely cover her private parts. Rajeev Khinchi shared videos while they were on the way to the cinemas and it flashed some inappropriate areas. He even ends up calling her ‘nangubai’ at a point.

A dancing reel was also shared by Rakhi Sawant where she could be seen grooving with her friends to some viral Instagram trends. As showcased her back while dancing, the video flashed her underwear and the view couldn’t go unnoticed by many.

Users took to the comment section and mocked Rakhi for her wardrobe malfunction.

A netizen wrote, “Chaddi dikh gyi rakhi ji”

“Pichy se sb dikhra h,” wrote another.

A user commented, “Rakhi ki chddi ooppp”

“Kese kapra,kese dance…Penty bi deka detih,” another wrote.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant was recently devastated as her husband Ritesh left her. She even cried in front of the media about it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Suhana Khan Sets The Internet Soaring In A Red Manish Malhotra Saree With A Sultry Backless Blouse & We Can’t Get Enough Of Her Beauty!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube