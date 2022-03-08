Swara Bhasker is one such Bollywood star who never minces her words and speaks her heart out when needed. However, she often gets into controversies but she knows how to handle them. Meanwhile, in her recent interview, the actress spoke about getting roles in prominent films which were rejected by most of the actresses. She revealed how she was cast in Raanjhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The actress has an impressive film career as she has worked in some prominent films like Tanu Weds Manu, Aurangzeb, Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah, Veere Di Wedding and many more. She has done a variety of roles with top filmmakers and actors.

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Swara Bhasker who has done a variety of roles with top filmmakers revealed that Raanjhanaa came to her at the last minute, after the actress who was originally cast opted out of the movie. While she says that nobody wanted to play Salman Khan’s sister in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Swara Bhasker says, “I always joke and say my filmography is made up of roles rejected by everybody else. It’s interesting because even my big-budget roles were ones that nobody did. In Raanjhanaa, I was the last person to be cast because they had a sudden last-minute cancellation and the actor who was to do it from out. For Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, no actress wanted to play Salman’s sister, that’s how they reached out to me.”

“Even for Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor was wondering who to cast and I convinced her to give it to me. Somebody told me Nil Battey Sannata is career suicide but it remains the most special film of my career, it gave me my identity. Even for Anaarkali of Aarah, the director came to me after two and half years after going to everybody else. So I don’t even worry and a lot of that comes from, I don’t believe figures should be the operating factor when you choose work.”

On the work front, Swara Bhasker will be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar where she will be sharing the screen space with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and Pooja Chopra.

