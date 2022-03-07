Shah Rukh Khan, who entered Bollywood with Deewana in 1992, rose to become one of the biggest superstars in the world. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but throughout the world. His popularity is at its peak. So much so, that his residence Mannat is a landmark in Mumbai.

It was during the shoot of Yes Boss in 1997, the property caught the attention of King Khan. He however bought the property in 2001 for 13 crores. Now the property is valued at more than Rs 200 crores and it has become a symbol of opulence and luxury. However, long before he moved to this palatial bunglow, the superstar stayed at a humble apartment in Bandra.

Back when Aryan Khan was just three months old, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan appeared on Simi Garewal’s eponymous chat show in 1997. It was on this show that the superstar and revealed photos of their simple, minimalistic, sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. It was also the first property owned them in the Mumbai.

The 3 BHK apartment is located on the seventh floor in a building named Shree Amrit Apartments on Carter Road. Their home wasn’t fancy, a simple black leather sofa, straight-cut wooden dining table for four, a wooden book rack and a couple of statement vases to add an aesthetic. A resident of the apartment also recalled to the Times of India, that SRK drove a red Pajero back in the day.

He said, “He used to drive a red Pajero those days. If I am not mistaken his son was born here too.” Now that Shah Rukh Khan lives in Mannat, he refuses to sell his first home. Intead, he decided to put this flat on rent in 2013 at a whopping Rs 3 lakh a month, as per the report.

The new resident will also had to shell out a deposit of around Rs 15 lakh for the space. One of the brokers marketing the property said, “The rent cheque would be issued in Shah Rukh’s name and there are many who are simply excited about living in a house which is owned by the star and used to be his home for a few years.”

