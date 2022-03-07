Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film Radhe Shyam is one of the much-awaited films of the year. After multiple delays, the film is finally hitting the big screen and the Telugu star is on a promotional spree. In an event, the star reveals how he became a die-hard fan of Salman Khan. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Following the release of the Baahubali series, the Telugu star turned Pan India star. Since then his fan following has been skyrocketing. The star is the first south Indian actor to receive a wax sculpture at Madame Tussaud’s wax museum.

Advertisement

Now during a conversation with India Today, Prabhas revealed he became a fan of Salman Khan because of his grandfather. “Maine Pyar Kiya played for a year in the South. My grandfather was a fan of Salman Khan and said, ‘ye hai hero’. The film ran for 175 days and he took me twice for the film. I also liked him, he looked very good and I was like ‘he is a hero’,” the star said.

Now fans of Salman Khan will be cloud nine after hearing this confession from the Pan India star.

Meanwhile, as Radhe Shyam is gearing up for release this week, Prabhas feels relaxed instead of nervous and excited. Talking about it he said, “I have been in the industry for 20 years and I am always stressed before the release of my films. But now, I am okay. Actually, after a point, we stopped thinking of the release. We went to Italy many times and then had to cancel it because of Covid. Then we went to Georgia – there we thought of finishing the schedule, but that was stopped too. Later, we went to Hyderabad to shoot a few scenes. Director Radha used to worry whenever the shooting was stopped. And we were like, ‘it’s okay, the whole world has stopped.’ But now, we are all excited and relaxed that the film will finally release.”

Must Read: Did You Know? Rakesh Roshan Was Against Ameesha Patel Playing Sakeena In Sunny Deol’s Gadar, Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube