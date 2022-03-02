South Indian films have lately become a major topic of discussion with impressive box office numbers and intriguing storylines. After the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of magnum opus projects like RRR and Vikram, amongst others. At a recent promotional event of one such film, Radhe Shyam, actor Prabhas opened up on the possibility of collaborating with director SS Rajamouli yet again, after the massive success of their previous film, Baahubali.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Radhe Shyam is an upcoming romantic-drama film that is all set to hit the theatres soon. The film, which stars actor Pooja Hegde as the female lead, has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and the production part is handled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films. The movie is released in more than five languages and there is already a lot of anticipation amongst the audience.

Advertisement

As a part of Radhe Shyam’s promotions, the team decided to drop a special trailer, the launch of which was held at PVR Icon mall in Andheri. At the launch event lead actor, Prabhas was asked about the possibility of him collaborating with director SS Rajamouli yet again since fans love to see the duo come together for a movie.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Prabhas mentioned that he was planning to work with SS Rajamouli on another project but the whole idea took a backseat since he was focusing on Radhe Shyam for a while. The actor implied that discussions on such a film are already in progress and reportedly assured the audience that they will disclose the details about this upcoming film soon.

If Prabhas and SS Rajamouli do come together for another film, do you think it will work as well as their previous hit, Baahubali? Let us know in the comments section.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood.

Must Read: Late Puneeth Rajkumar Gets A School Students’ Satellite Project Named After Him

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube