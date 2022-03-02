One of the top-most actresses today, Kriti Sanon has a super busy day with film announcements, song release, anniversary and shoot going on side by side as she has been trending on Twitter too.

The actress‘s upcoming Pan-India drama Adipurush announced their new release date as the next Maha Shivratri, i.e., 12th January, 2023 today. Besides this, a very romantic and catchy song, Meri Jaan Meri Jaan of her very upcoming next, Bachchhan Paandey released where fans couldn’t stop raving about her chemistry with Akshay Kumar.

A source close to her also revealed, “Kriti Sanon began the Mumbai schedule of her shoot for Shehzada today and will be busy with that while, she will also be juggling promotions for Bachchhan Paandey with it simultaneously.”

Interestingly, 1st March also marks the third anniversary of Kriti Sanon’s superhit release, Luka Chuppi. Hence, the internet is abuzz with her news and fans cannot stop talking about this leading diva.

Kriti Sanon has a massive lineup of films in her bag next, including ‘Shehzada’, ‘Bachchhan Pandey’, ‘Adipurush’, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Bhediya’.

