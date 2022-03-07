The glamorous world of Bollywood can fulfill one’s desire of achieving immense fame in no time. Well, talking about the dark side of this industry, battling nepotism, and being treated as an outcast is not a new thing for the newcomers. However, after spending around 13 years in the industry, Vicky Donor fame Yami Gautam still faces the heat.

Yami who first used to started her career via serials and shows in the Television industry, made her lead debut in the 2009 Kannada film Ullasa Utsaha. The actress, later on, made her Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar’s romcom Vicky Donor in 2012. Since then she hass given us some great films in line such as Kaabil, Total Siyaapa, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Uri, and many more.

Coming back to the topic, netizens once again noticed Yami Gautam being neglected by the media. It so happened that on 6th March 2022 a media outlet called Cinema Express took it to their Twitter account releasing a tweet complimenting Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Madhuri Dixit for their recently released projects. The post said, “The first quarter of 2022 can be said to belong to three heroines: @deepikapadukone, @aliaa08, and @Madhuri Dixit.” However, even after Yami’s ‘A Thursday’ was critically acclaimed, neither she nor her recent release was mentioned in the empowering tweet. Responding to the post a twitteratti corrected the media outlet, saying that there are supposed to be four actresses and not three.

Continuing his statement, the Twitter user spoke about Yami Gautam’s latest film, A Thursday. The user also claimed how amazing she was in the movie. His Tweet read, “Just one correction. Four heroines! @aliaa08 she’s outstanding as #GangubaiKathiawadi @deepikapadukone nailed it as Alisha in #Gehraiyaan @MadhuriDixit was amazing in #TheFameGame And @yamigautam She was also fantastic in #AThursday Women are clearly ruling the roost.”

Not long after that, it was witnessed that the actress herself expressed her gratitude towards the user. The Kaabil actor also broke her silence about how she has learned not to keep expectations from certain parts of the media and Bollywood. Yami’s tweet read, “Thank you, Nayan:) But my experience guides me not to have expectations from a certain section of media at all. As a newcomer, I used to wish for this acknowledgement but then you realise it’s much more than that here. I am a hustler & shall keep hustling, forever, with respect”.

Thank you, Nayan:) But my experience guides me not to have expectations from a certain section of media at all. As a newcomer, I used to wish for this acknowledgement but then you realise it’s much more than that here. I am a hustler & shall keep hustling, forever, with respect https://t.co/WlMSBOZv5L — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 6, 2022

What are your thoughts on this issue, do you think Yami Gautam is being neglected by the Bollywood industry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

