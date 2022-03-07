Rakhi Sawant is undoubtedly one of the most controversial celebrities of the television industry who constantly takes an effort to keep her followers entertained. She was previously in the news when she carried out a whole Instagram live session speaking about the Ukraine-Russia issue. The reality star recently made an appearance at the ITA Awards held in Mumbai and her look from the red carpet is now leaving the netizens in splits.

For the unversed, Rakhi was a part of the last season of Bigg Boss which came to an end in January 2022. Rakhi was one of the most entertaining contestants of this season who had her own unique way of keeping the BB house energetic. Tejasswi Prakash, who is now working on the show Naagin 6, took the trophy home while Pratik Sehajpal was named as the first runner-up.

In the most recent development, actor Rakhi Sawant was seen interacting with paps at ITA Awards red carpet and videos from the event are now going viral on social media. In one of the clips, Rakhi can be seen having a hilarious moment with actor Ranveer Singh while posing for the cameras. They were seen discussing Rakhi’s outfit in a part of the video as she had a huge fake red rose fixed on her neatly tied hair. She called the hair accessory ‘Pushpa inspired’ and Ranveer Singh looked quite impressed with the look. The duo seemed to have a gala time hugging each other tightly while joking and laughing around.

Rakhi Sawant was seen wearing a crop-cut low-neck top which had a shimmery fringe line attached at the hem. She added a red dazzling belt to the black pair of bottoms and also topped up the look with a shimmery short jacket. However, it was her headband that clearly stole the limelight as it had a huge red rose attached on the left side. Rakhi also added matching makeup to the look with bright red lipstick and a prominent blush.

In the comments section, netizens could be seen trolling Rakhi Sawant over the outfit and specifically the huge red rose. Most people were critical about her look whole other lauded her for the way she keeps entertaining in one way or the other.

“Is ko khi jungle me chod aaoo”, a comment read

“Itta talont kaha se aata hai yaarrrrr”, another one said.

A Netizen wrote, “Blaster of red carpet with red rose”

A troll wrote, “Arey firse koi apna Janwar chodh Gaya 🙂👍🤗”

