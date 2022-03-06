True love is hard to find but harder to hold onto in today’s time. Television couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood made us believe in relationships with their sizzling chemistry. The duo was even living together and their families were equally involved with each other. Sad news now arrives as they have called it quits. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

It was during Bigg Boss 11 when Divya was dating Priyank Sharma and Varun was dating Benafsha Soonawalla. Their respective partners were best friends but their growing closeness raised many questions. Later, accusations of cheating were made and DivRun found comfort in each other.

Advertisement

Ace Of Space saw the announcement of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood as a couple. The duo has been dating each other since 2018 and fans were waiting for them to announce their marriage. But the Bigg Boss OTT winner has now announced split with her boyfriend.

Divya Agarwal took to her Instagram handle and wrote a lengthy note. It began, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay !”

She continued, “I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to ! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it.

I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend ❤️ Please respect my decision”

Check out the post shared by Divya Agarwal below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Fans are heartbroken and want Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood to get back together. But let’s hope they find happiness in whatever they decide for their respective lives!

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Says “Sidharth Shukla Mujhe Hamesha Haste Hue Dekhna Chahta Tha” & Sends Fans Into A Meltdown – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube