Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has earned a lot of fame for its actors. Be it Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, or others, all are loved unanimously by fans. Nidhi Bhanushali, who left the show long back, is still loved by fans and they don’t leave a single occasion to have fun with her on social media.

For the unversed, Nidhi used to play the character of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While her character was shown as studious in the show, Nidhi put her own bubbly touch to it. Sonu is Tapu’s best friend in the show, and Nidhi successfully brought it out with her amazing chemistry with Bhavya Gandhi. In fact, even now, fans tease her with a reference to Tapu.

Yesterday, Nidhi Bhanushali took to her Instagram and shared some of her pictures from an exotic location. Nidhi is a big-time wanderer and loves visiting exciting places. In the latest pictures, she looks drop-dead gorgeous with minimal makeup. She wears a long-sleeved tee paired with jeans, with a red hairband. She captioned, “Exploring more, expecting less.”

Making a hilarious comment, one netizen wrote, “Ye Sab tappu shararat hai.” Another one wrote, “Sonu Beta Bhot Sharif Nikle.” Another one wrote, “Ae madhvi ye dekh apni Sonu Gokuldham ke bahar bina bataye chali gai.” Others praised Nidhi Bhanushali for her beauty.

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2019. She played Sonu for 7 years and was replaced by Palak Sindhwani. Reportedly, she left the show to complete her studies.

