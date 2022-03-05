Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s hosted show ‘Lock Upp’ is filled with a lot of dramas and interesting fights. In one such incident, actress Payal Rohatgi slams the makers for locking her in the corridor for three hours.

Payal Rohatgi said: “You cannot lock all the doors in any way. Our responsibility is in your hand”.

To this, stand-up comedian Munawwar Faruqui added: “There is no door here that cannot be broken”.

After this, Payal Rohatgi is seen trying to run away by climbing the watchtower.

Apart from this, the love angle of Shivam Sharma and Sara Khan is seen inside this lock up. For Sara Khan, Shivam is seen reciting poetry one after the other. While inside the jail, Babita Phogat is teaching wrestling to the participants.

Popular actor and former ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Karan Kundrra is all set to entertain the audience with his latest stint in ‘Lock Upp’ as the jailer of Kangana Ranaut’s jail.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote: “When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana! (A storm is going to come in this badass jail, you also must come) Watch #LockUpp 24×7 LIVE. Daily episodes drop at 10:30 pm on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.”

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

