Sunny Leone On Doing 'Anamika': "This Show Is Like The 2.0 Version Of Myself"

Actress and TV host Sunny Leone, who is coming up with her new web series ‘Anamika’ directed by Vikram Bhatt, says that the show presents “Sunny Leone 2.0” to the audience.

Even though she made her debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Jism 2’ and went on to appear in films like ‘Ek Paheli Leela’, ‘Mastizaade’, ‘One Night Stand’ according to Sunny, the new web series has given her the chance to prove her acting skill as well as tapping into her favourite genre of action-drama.

In conversation with IANS, Sunny Leone shared, “This is a very special show for me and I am really emotionally attached to ‘Anamika’. As an audience, I love watching action-drama shows and this web series has given me a chance to do both. Even though personally I am not like Anamika at all, doing those action sequences was quite exciting. This show is like the 2.0 version of myself.”

While most of the time Sunny Leone’s screen presence and glamour has been celebrated, even in those TV shows that she has hosted including ‘MTV Splitsvilla’, working on a web series like ‘Anamika’ was a very different experience.

“One of the reasons why I got so excited about the show was Vikram sir. I am not a trained actress but Vikram sir has really nurtured me as an actress. Anamika is a character that sir has visualised and from body language, expression to how to create a character from script to screen, sir has taught me everything. Earlier I was little trained in action but during the workshop for this show, I learned how to imbibe things into my body language,” said Sunny.

She further added, “The fighting was the combination of different martial art forms, as well as street fights, karate etc. How to mix these forms to build the body language of a character was a huge learning for me.”

The show ‘Anamika’, also featuring – Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, Ayaz Khan – releases on MX Player on March 10.

