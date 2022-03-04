Urfi Javed needs no introduction. The Bigg Boss OTT fame never leaves a chance to grab everyone’s eyeballs. Time and again Urfi Javed makes headlines with her bizarre fashion choices leaving fashion police shocked and surprised. But not anymore! Recently, netizens heaped praises on the reality star for picking up a better outfit.

Well, looks like it was Day 2 of better fashion choices for Urfi and her fans! Read on to know what exactly she did.

The internet sensation Urfi Javed left her fans spellbound with her latest pick. This afternoon, Urfi took to her social media to surprise her fans with her latest video where she channelled her inner diva. The reality star looked ethereal in a white embellished mirror work lehenga which she paired with a brown dupatta. The girl looked pretty as she tied her hair in a lower bun and opted for kundan jewellery. Urfi backed the video with Vishal Mishra’s Lambi Judai song.

Well, soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens looked mesmerized with Urfi Javed’s never-seen-before look. Commenting on her video, a user wrote, “Indian outfits really look pretty on you”, while another said, “You looking so beautiful and so pretty”.

A user even joked, “Poore kapde, tu pagal hai kya.” Check out her video below:

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed slammed media portal for their coverage on her. During her latest media interactions, she had said, “If you read articles about me, they’re like ‘Urfi Javed ne ashleelta ki hadde paar ki, nangi utar aayi, goes braless.’ Since when did we start talking about a women’s undergarment? Why you writing articles about my undergarments bro? Maine chaddi, bra nahi pehni usse tumko kya matlab hai? Tumne apni chaddi pehni hai na, uska khayal rakho.”

“So don’t you think the media is responsible in a way for how people talk about me? If you’re feeding that too people, aap logo ko bata rahe ho ki mai kitni badi sl*t hu, toh log wahi sochenge na,” she had added.

