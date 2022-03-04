The first season of Shark Tank India has done exceptionally well on the Indian small screen. The show that gives a chance to budding entrepreneurs to pitch about their product, sees them asking for funds in return of the equity of their company. But looks like, the show has now been making headlines for promoting ‘fake concepts’.

A couple of days back, we brought you a video from a YouTube channel named Science Is Dope that exposed the technique of a Punjabi Family’s pitch of a blindfold through which on kids can read, watch and even recognize. The family attempted to raise 50 lakhs in exchange of 5% equity.

But now another video from the same YouTube channel has surfaced on the web and it’s been going viral for altogether different reasons. In the clip, the host targeted a pitch from episode 31 of Shark Tank India. The pitch was about a wellness app AyuRythm that analysis the body’s comprehension as per Ayurveda’s tri-doshas and gives you wellness advice.