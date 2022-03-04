Time and again we come across stories of Bollywood or TV stars who share their ordeal before landing a role in a film or a TV show. One such celebrity is Russian actress Leysan Karimova, who recently appeared in Devoleena Bhattacharjee-led show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In her latest interview, Karimova made some shocking claims about Bollywood.

Leysan opened up about her struggles during her initial days in Bollywood. The actress also revealed that she’s been following Nora Fatehi, Elli AvRam, Natasa Stankovic’s footsteps.

During her latest interview with ETimes, Leysan spilled the beans on being asked to expose herself. She also stated that she never came across good roles during her initial days she was only offered bold roles. Speaking to the entertainment portal, Leysan Karimova said, “The main problem here was me being a Russian because Bollywood prefers Britishers or Americans for the accent. My accent did not match and therefore I did not get selected for major roles. Second problem was that I don’t have blonde hair and blue eyes. In India, there’s a perception that being a Russian foreigner, it’s kind of a stereotype about having blonde hair and blue eyes.

“Third issue, even if I am playing an NRI role, they want my Indian accent to be more clear. All these things are very hard and I am working on the American accent. I now have classes for my Hindi accent but I also need to know a few more Hindi words. But I don’t want to change my hair because I’d been blonde for the Marathi serial and I didn’t like it,” Leysan added.

Leysan when on to add that in the case of foreigners, there aren’t many opportunities here in the industry. But, day by day, more roles are opening up with the web platforms.

Spilling the beans she said, “In the beginning when I had joined the industry, I was only offered bold roles and was asked to expose but I kept rejecting them and it was very hard to get nice roles. Nowadays, I receive at least 10-15 calls for auditions, earlier it was just one or two. So, it’s getting better and easier.”

Leysan also revealed that seeing Elli AvRam, Nora Fatehi and Natasa Stankovic’s success in B-Town, she also wants to be a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

