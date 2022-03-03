It’s been 6 months since TV’s most loved actor and handsome star Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode. On September 2, news of his sudden demise surfaced on the web and it sent shockwaves to the entire nation. While Shukla’s fans continue to reel with the ultimate loss, he has once again made his fans emotional.

Sidharth, who won the TV reality show Bigg Boss’ 13th season, left a huge void in his industry and his friends, family, and fans’ hearts that can never be filled again.

On March 3, exactly 6 months after his death, Sidharth Shukla once again took social media by storm by this time for all the emotional reasons. Recently, Sidhearts got teary-eyed after his social media accounts got memorialized. Yes! Sid’s Twitter and Instagram accounts got memorialized leaving his fans heartbroken once again.

Sidharth Shukla’s fans took to their respective social media accounts to share the screenshot of his social media account while remembering the Dil Se Dil Tak star. Sidhearts have flooded the web and they believe Sid has and will continue to win everyone’s hearts.

Sharing the snapshot, a user wrote, “NO… I am not prepared for it…. Remembering Sidharth Shukla. Why God…He deserved a second chance …for his mother, for his sisters, for his love, for his whole family, for his fans and most importantly for him too.” While another wrote, “Remembering Never imagined that we have to see this…It’s tough…It’s hard…” Check out a few Tweets below:

NO …. I AM NOT PREPARED FOR IT…. Remembering Sidharth Shukla 💔💔😭😭 WHY GOD …. HE DESERVED A SECOND CHANCE … FOR HIS MOTHER , FOR HIS SISTERS , FOR HIS LOVE , FOR HIS WHOLE FAMILY , FOR HIS FANS & MOST IMPORTANTLY FOR HIM TOO.#SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/j0eoeNskzS — Bikash SidNaaz ❤️ (@Bikuengr) March 2, 2022

Idk how many times this thought crosses my mind that Eventually people will forget you or maybe won't talk about u or remember you as much as they do now but for me you'll continue to live on.. be it 6 months, years or 60 years or even more. I miss u Sid❤#SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/lS3vwqRRyF — Nepenthe (@Nepenthepione) March 2, 2022

You are everything but a memory to me!!

In other words you are an emotion, a feeling that will linger on within me till my last breath and beyond ❤️ Happy to know his ig account will liveon forever ♾#SidharthShuklaLivesOn#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/2SoHbNhdtN — JUNE❣️ShehnaazSidharthShukla The SSS FAMILY 💫 (@SidNaazone) March 3, 2022

Remembering @sidharth_shukla is New, Last & Painful Update On His Instagram 💔 We Will Always Remember You my Bhai, Be With Us Always Bcoz We Need Your Blessings & Love 🙏

🕉️Shanti🕉️#SidharthShukla #ForeverSidheart #SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/3nnRoY2y9x — Mr. Joy (@YoutuberMrJoy) March 3, 2022

My eyes are infinitely addicted to your endearing smile

Like a honeybee smitten with a sea of nectar

When my eyes are drowned in tears

They look for your divine smile

Even a spot of your smile can dissolve

the deep of tears in no time@sidharth_shukla #SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/1SbmdFp57r — ARU KHOSLA (@khosla_aru) March 3, 2022

In Jan, this year, Sidharth Shukla’s closet friend Shehnaaz Gill paid a heartfelt tribute to Sid on Bigg Boss 15 finale. Later on the stage, Punjab Ki Katrina along with Sana was seen getting emotional.

Coming back, Sidharth Shukla, you will live in our hearts forever.

