‘Kai Po Che’ actor Manav Kaul talks about his experience of working with veteran Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit in ‘The Fame Game’. He also opens up about the different shades that his character Manish Khanna imbibes.

Advertisement

The actor says: “Working with Madhuri Dixit was definitely a dream come true because we all are such big fans of hers. Initially, I was a bit nervous but when we started shooting I just felt like I was working with an actor who was equally invested in the project. That was really great and I’ve learnt so much.”

Advertisement

Manav Kaul said, “The character that I’m playing, his name is Manish Khanna and it’s such an interesting character. I think people rarely talk or think about the personal lives of actors. Manish in the show is a star but the struggle for him is to live a normal happy life.”

“He is always in the limelight but when he is alone he feels very lonely, he has no one to talk to. Which I think is very difficult especially if you are a star in India so here he has to deal with this paradox. This depiction is something I really like and it keeps on adding different layers to this character,” adds Manav Kaul.

‘The Fame Game’ streams on Netflix.

Must Read: Lock Upp: Post Karan Kundrra, Karan Patel To Join Kangana Ranaut?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube